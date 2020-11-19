Philadelphia Eagles to have RB Jordan Howard in for a visit

The Philadelphia Eagles are in need of some depth at the running back position and with Corey Clement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Ian Rapoport is reporting that Jordan Howard is set to visit the NovaCare Complex.

The #Eagles are bringing in RB Jordan Howard for a visit, per the wire. That would make some sense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2020

Howard was recently waived by the Dolphins and then went unclaimed, but he has familiarity with the Eagles where he spent the 2019 season, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and six touchdowns on 119 rushing attempts.

Howard suffered a stinger and missed the second half of the 2019 season.

Howard was inactive for the Dolphins in their win over the Los Angeles Chargers after he started last week against the Cardinals.

Howard gained only 19 yards on 10 carries last week, and he has 33 yards on 28 carries in five games this season after signing a free-agent deal.

List

7 takeaways from the Eagles' disappointing 27-17 road loss to the Giants

Related