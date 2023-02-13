Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wears Jordan XI cleats in Super Bowl 57

Jalen Hurts has style on and off the field, and the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was getting extra attention Sunday in Super Bowl 57 for his cleats. Hurts broke out his Jordan XI Concord cleats that he's worn previously as the Eagles marched to the championship game.

The swagger seemed to be working as he scored the first touchdown of the Super Bowl, a one-yard quarterback sneak in the first quarter.

In the divisional round, Hurts scored three touchdowns in Philadelphia's 38-7 thrashing of the New York Giants while wearing the cleats. The 24-year-old star also wore the cleats in Week 12 in a win over the Green Bay Packers.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rolls out to throw a pass while under pressure from the Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark.

Michael Jordan debuted the Jordan XI Concords in 1995 while he was playing for the Chicago Bulls. The sneakers have become a fashion favorite for their sleek black and white look.

