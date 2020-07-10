Philadelphia Eagles punish DeSean Jackson for anti-Semitism comments, remains on roster

The Philadelphia Eagles have punished DeSean Jackson for anti-Semitic quotes he shared on his Instagram profile last week in the form a fine, the team announced in a statement Friday evening.

"This has been a difficult and emotional week for our community and organization," the team said.

"The Philadelphia Eagles do not tolerate hate towards any individual or group. We believe in respect and equality for all races, ethnicities, and faiths. We as an organization want to help be an instrument for positive change. This can only occur through strong, deliberate actions and a commitment to learn and grow."

The comments. understandably so, set the country ablaze to the point where a number of high profile athletes have spoken up on the matter.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson sided with Jackson stating he was "speaking the truth," while Patriots receiver Julian Edelman spoke against Jackson's post and offered to have an open dialogue about the current state of the country.

Edelman also offered to accompany Jackson on a trip to the United States Holocaust Museum, as well as the Museum of African-American History and Culture.

"I think the black and Jewish communities have a lot of similarities," Edelman said. "One unfortunate similarity is that they are both attacked by the ignorant and the hateful."

Jackson's former teammate, now New Orleans Saints safety Malcom Jenkins labeled all the dialogue around Jackson's comments as a "distraction," and believes the public needs to stay focused on the larger issue at hand.

"We gotta stay focused," Jenkins said. "All of this back-and-forth that's going on right now is a distraction. Comments were made, and they were wrong. Allow those who were impacted by it to voice their grievances. But we gotta stay focused. Because Breonna Taylor's killers are still not arrested. We're still fighting for justice, we got a lot of work to do and this ain't it. Stay focused."

Story continues

While Jackson was fined by the organization, the team has no intention of removing him from the roster.

"Today we have penalized DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team. He accepted these consequences and apologized. In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear that this is only the beginning," the team said.

"We have discussed a concrete plan for how we and he can heal moving forward. He understands that in order to remain on the team, he must also commit to supporting his words with actions."

Jackson, 33, is entering his eighth season with the Eagles. He was a member of the Washington Football Team from 2014-2016 where he caught 14 touchdowns and 2,702 yards.

Stay connected with the Redskins in the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Philadelphia Eagles punish DeSean Jackson for anti-Semitism comments, remains on roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington