Philadelphia Eagles protect 4 practice squad players in advance of matchup with the Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles have some holes on defense and the organization just protected four defensive players from the practice squad in advance of Sunday night’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Eagles protected Grayland Arnold, Jamon Brown, T.Y. McGill and Raequan Williams from the practice squad this week.
McGill and Williams are both candidates for playing time against the Cowboys after Hassan Ridgeway suffered a season-ending pectoral injury.
Arnold has seen action on special teams with the Eagles while Jamon Brown will be protected after signing to the practice squad after being released last week.
