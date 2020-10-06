Philadelphia Eagles protect 4 practice squad players in advance of Week 5 matchup vs. the Steelers





Business is picking up on a Tuesday and the Philadelphia Eagles have already started to shape their roster in advance of Sunday’s huge matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles announced that T.Y. McGill, Grayland Arnold, Elijah Riley, and Jason Croom were the four practice squad players protected.

McGill recorded a half-sack and two QB pressures and hits in the season opener against Washington.

Riley is likely to assume special team’s duties while Rudy Ford is injured, while Croom could be a candidate to be the second or third tight end on Sunday.