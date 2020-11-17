Philadelphia Eagles protect 3 practice squad players for Week 11

The Philadelphia Eagles made some roster moves on Tuesday, protecting three practice squad players in advance of the team’s game against the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have protected the following practice squad players: DB Grayland Arnold

DT Raequan Williams

TE Caleb Wilson pic.twitter.com/s1geZkghgd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 17, 2020

Undrafted rookie defensive back Grayland Arnold has played 43 snaps on special teams over the course of three games in 2020.

Raequan Williams, another undrafted rookie, played 16 snaps on defense and another four on special teams in his NFL debut against the Cowboys in Week 8.

Caleb Wilson made his NFL debut last Sunday against the Giants, playing seven snaps, all on special teams.