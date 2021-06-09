Philadelphia Eagles’ projected defensive depth chart

As the Eagles proceed through phase two of the offseason workout program, it’s a great time to start projecting an early look at what the offensive depth chart will look like.

With a versatile defensive tackle, a Big-12 CB, and an SEC star switching to linebacker, here’s what Philadelphia’s defense could look like at the end of training camp.

Defensive End

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) loses control of the ball while attempting to pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

RDE

Derek Barnett -- Starter Josh Sweat JaQuan Bailey

LDE

Brandon Graham -- Starter Ryan Kerrigan Tarron Jackson, Matt Leo Josh Sweat is the No. 3 defensive end, while Kerrigan could see reps in a multitude of different schemes and positions. Gannon's hybrid defense will see Patrick Johnson and Tarron Jackson in pass-rush scenarios.

Defensive Tackle

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (93) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

LDT

Fletcher Cox -- starter Milton Williams Marlon Tuipulotu, Willie Henry

RDT

Javon Hargrave -- starter Hassan Ridgeway T.Y. McGill, Raequan Williams It'll be interesting to see if the Eagles use Milton Williams to spell either Fletcher Cox or Javon Hargrave. Sixth-round picks, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Tarron Jackson will be part of the inside rotation. Williams stands to be the third defensive tackle in the rotation, while Jackson and Tuipulotu will need to fight for reps.

Linebacker

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) carries on a reception against Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Eric Wilson (50) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

WLB

Eric Wilson -- starter Genard Avery Patrick Johnson Rashad Smith

MIKE

T.J. Edwards -- starter Shaun Bradley

OLB

Alex Singleton -- starter JaCoby Stevens Davion Taylor Eric Wilson will upgrade the linebacker unit, while Genard Avery and Patrick Johnson will be utilized as standup, pass-rush specialists.

Cornerback

Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) cannot catch a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

LCB

Darius Slay -- starter Craig James Lavert Hill

RCB

Zech McPhearson -- starter Michael Jacquet Shakial Taylor

Slot

Avonte Maddox -- starter Kevon Seymour Slay is the guy on the left and his production should rise with Jonathan Gannon call more zone coverage. Less man coverage should allow Zech McPhearson to transition as a rookie, while Avonte Maddox moves back to the slot.

Safety

14. Rodney McLeod: $5,200,000

FS

Rodney McLeod -- starter Marcus Epps K'Von Wallace

SS

Anthony Harris -- starter Andrew Adams Elijah Riley K'Von Wallace is looking to breakout and could slide over to strong safety and play more in the box, while Anthony Harris roams at free safety.

