Philadelphia Eagles player tests positive for COVID-19
The Eagles just released the following statement after learning that a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. Players already were scheduled off from Thursday through Sunday for the bye week, and the organization will now start intense protocols. Epps has appeared in seven of Philadelphia's eight games this year, starting two. The 24-year-old safety has 19 tackles and has appeared on 25% of defensive snaps, as well as 57% on special teams