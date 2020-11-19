Philadelphia Eagles place DE Vinny Curry, RB Corey Clement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles are adding veteran defensive end Vinny Curry and running back Corey Clement to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, the Eagles announced that a player had tested positive for COVID-19 and three players had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Second-year wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was reportedly that player, with John Hightower being added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and practice squad wide receiver Deontay Burnett being added as well.