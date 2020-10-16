Philadelphia Eagles place RG Matt Pryor on the Reserve/COVID-19 list





The Philadelphia Eagles have placed starting right guard Matt Pryor on the reserve/COVID-19 list, thus explaining his absence from practice over the past few days.

The list was created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Pryor is the first player to be placed on the list since the start of the Eagles regular season.

Jamon Brown will start at right guard.