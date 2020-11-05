Philadelphia Eagles place S Marcus Epps on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they had a player test positive for the COVID-19 virus and now the team has confirmed that safety Marcus Epps was the player in question.

Epps will now be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list per the team.





Epps, a safety in his second-year with the Eagles, has played in seven games with two starts in 2020, logging 19 tackles and two pass breakups while playing 25 percent of the snaps on defense.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

For Epps, that means if he’s not showing symptoms, can return 10 days after the positive test or 5 days if he tests negative twice.

If Epps is showing symptoms, 10+ days must pass since the symptoms 1st occurred + and 72+ hours must pass since the symptoms last occurred.

