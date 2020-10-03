Philadelphia Eagles place LT Jason Peters on IR with a toe injury
The Eagles injury woes continue to get worse and after being questionable for Sunday night’s tilt against the 49ers, left tackle Jason Peters will now go on injured reserve with a toe injury. Philadelphia liked what they saw out of rookie Jack Driscoll in the season opener when he replaced Lane Johnson at right tackle. The former Auburn star could comfortably transition to left tackle and possibly remain in place at the position for the remainder of the season