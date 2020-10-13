Philadelphia Eagles open 21-day practice window for versatile safety Will Parks

Glenn Erby


The Philadelphia Eagles are set to get one of their more versatile and important defensive weapons back with the news that Will Parks had his 21-day practice window activated.

Parks, a Philadelphia native and former Germantown High star, signed with the Eagles as a free agent after four years in Denver. Parks registered 134 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and a sack in 62 regular-season games with the Broncos.

Parks can line up at both cornerback and safety and could take Nate Gerry’s spot in the dime and big nickel packages.