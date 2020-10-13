Philadelphia Eagles open 21-day practice window for versatile safety Will Parks

Roster Moves: #Eagles have waived DB Grayland Arnold and DE Casey Toohill.#Eagles have activated a 21-day practice window for S Will Parks and protected the following practice squad players: TE Jason Croom

DB Elijah Riley pic.twitter.com/kfT0cu4ple — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 13, 2020





The Philadelphia Eagles are set to get one of their more versatile and important defensive weapons back with the news that Will Parks had his 21-day practice window activated.

Parks, a Philadelphia native and former Germantown High star, signed with the Eagles as a free agent after four years in Denver. Parks registered 134 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and a sack in 62 regular-season games with the Broncos.

Parks can line up at both cornerback and safety and could take Nate Gerry’s spot in the dime and big nickel packages.