Philadelphia Eagles nearly gift game to New York Giants, survive sloppy second half in win

PHILADELPHIA − The Philadelphia Eagles took the gift-giving spirit of Christmas a little too seriously on Monday.

After building a 17-point lead in the first half, the Eagles gifted the New York Giants two touchdowns in the third quarter − the first on a fumbled kickoff to start the second half, the second a pick-6 thrown by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Just like that, the Eagles' lead was down to 2 points, and fans were chanting "Run the ball!" That is, when they weren't screaming "bah humbug!" or some variance of "boo!"

Finally, the Eagles listened. Hurts led a touchdown drive to start the fourth quarter on − what else? − D'Andre Swift's 5-yard touchdown run, and the Eagles held off the pesky Giants 33-25.

The Giants had one last chance to tie the game, but quarterback Tyrod Taylor's last-second pass into the end zone was intercepted by rookie Kelee Ringo.

The Eagles (11-4) ended their three-game losing streak, and moved back into sole possession of first place in the NFC East, one game ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, who lost Sunday to the Miami Dolphins.

If the Eagles win their remaining two games − against Arizona at home next Sunday and at the Giants on Jan. 7 − they'll win the NFC East.

But once again, this was hardly a thing of beauty − on either side.

It was more understandable for the Giants (5-10), of course, as they were starting Tommy DeVito, their third-string quarterback. But DeVito was benched at halftime as the Eagles took a 20-3 lead.

Hurts, meanwhile, had a strong game for the most part. But he was far from perfect, finishing 24-for-38 for 301 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Swift rushed for 92 yards on 20 carries, finishing 12 yards shy of 1,000 yards for the season. But wide receiver DeVonta Smith, with a 36-yard touchdown, went over 1,000 yards receiving for the second straight season.

Hurts set the NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback on his first-quarter "tush push," the result of a gift from Eagles punt returner Britain Covey, whose 54-yard punt return allowed the Eagles to start at the Giants' 13.

That was Hurts' 15th rushing TD of the season, breaking Cam Newton's record in 2011.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts pushes off New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden during the first half.

But Hurts made his first mistake near the end of the first half, the Eagles leading 17-3 and looking for a touchdown to end the half.

With no timeouts and about 15 seconds left in the half, Hurts escaped pressure from the Giants' 15 and ran along the sideline. Instead of going out of bounds to stop the clock, Hurts cut back inside and was tackled.

The clock would have run out, but Giants Bobby Okereke was called for delay of game as he refused to allow Hurts to get up. That stopped the clock with 4 seconds left. Jake Elliott then came on to kick a field goal.

The field goal was a milestone of sorts for the Eagles. They reached 20 points in the first half, which was more points than they have scored in any of their previous three games.

But things rarely come easy for the Eagles. On the opening kickoff to start the second half, returner Boston Scott ran into teammate Olamide Zaccheaus and fumbled the ball away.

The Giants recovered at the Eagles' 14, and scored a touchdown three plays later on Saquon Barkley's 7-yard TD run.

Then Hurts threw a pick-6 looking for Dallas Goedert at around the Giants' 25. Goedert, however, slipped and the ball went right to Adoree Jackson, who returned it 76 yards with 9 seconds left in the third quarter.

Just like that, the Eagles' lead was down to 20-18.

At this point, the fans started chanting "Run the ball!" as the Eagles floundered their way to a 3rd-and-20 from their 26. Hurts passed the ball, for 32 yards to A.J. Brown for a much-needed first down at the Giants' 42.

Then the Eagles ran the ball as Kenny Gainwell gained 22 yards down to the Giants' 20. Soon after, Swift scored and the Eagles went back up by 9. They added a field goal later in the fourth quarter.

It was still a struggle as the Giants responded with a 70-yard TD strike from Tyrod Taylor to Darius Slayton with 6:04 left.

The Eagles held on after they were shorthanded at linebacker as both starters Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow, were ruled out before the game.

The only other linebackers were Shaq Leonard, who was signed only two weeks ago, and rookie Ben VanSumeren, who had never played a defensive snap in the NFL.

Still, the Eagles managed to build a big first-half lead. That is, until they almost blew it.

