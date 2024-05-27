Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles’ most underrated player: EDGE Josh Sweat

doug farrar
·1 min read

The Eagles are going through some transitions along their defensive line, but Josh Sweat has been a much-needed bastion of reliability.

The 2018 fourth-round pick out of Florida State had a career year in total pressures last season with 73, one year after putting up his career high in sacks with 15. At 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds, Sweat brings impressive speed and quickness, as well as bend around the edge and gap-jumping ability, to his position.

And if you’re of a mind to try a trick play in Sweat’s kitchen… well, as the Dolphins discovered, it might not be a bad idea. Coming into his age 27 season and contracted through 2028, Sweat can be the guy who ties the Eagles’ fronts together as changes around him continue.

