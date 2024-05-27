Philadelphia Eagles’ most underrated player: EDGE Josh Sweat

The Eagles are going through some transitions along their defensive line, but Josh Sweat has been a much-needed bastion of reliability.

The 2018 fourth-round pick out of Florida State had a career year in total pressures last season with 73, one year after putting up his career high in sacks with 15. At 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds, Sweat brings impressive speed and quickness, as well as bend around the edge and gap-jumping ability, to his position.

And if you’re of a mind to try a trick play in Sweat’s kitchen… well, as the Dolphins discovered, it might not be a bad idea. Coming into his age 27 season and contracted through 2028, Sweat can be the guy who ties the Eagles’ fronts together as changes around him continue.

Underrated guys with career years? Josh Sweat of the @Eagles has had two in a row. Racked up 15 sacks in 2022, and followed that up with 73 total pressures in 2023. This sack of Cedrick Wilson on an Edelman Special was certainly fun from start to finish! pic.twitter.com/Rda0oLToEw — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 23, 2024

