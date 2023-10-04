Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 game

The past two NFC champions are coming off wild overtime wins, and they'll meet in Week 5 as the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) will go West to face the Los Angeles Rams (2-2).

It was another hard-fought win for the Eagles, as they overcame a halftime deficit with a late offensive push to beat the Washington Commanders. Washington scored a last-second touchdown in regulation to force extra time, but Philadelphia made a stand in the opening overtime drive to give the offense the ball and set up the winning field goal. Now, the Eagles will look to start 5-0 in back-to-back years.

The Rams nearly had an epic collapse after blowing a 23-point lead against the Indianapolis Colts, but Matthew Stafford was able to orchestrate a game-winning touchdown drive in overtime, highlighted by rookie sensation Puka Nacua's first NFL touchdown. Now, the upstart Rams have a chance to get over .500.

Rams vs. Eagles odds, moneyline, over/under

The Eagles are favorites to defeat the Rams, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Eagles (-4.5)

Moneyline: Eagles (-210); Rams (+170)

Over/under: 50

NFL Week 5 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles 29, Rams 21

The Rams have been one of the pleasant surprises this season, but their lack of production in the rushing game will be a problem against the Philly defense. That’s because the Eagles are uber-talented in the secondary, too.

Tyler Dragon: Eagles 28, Rams 21

The Eagles are 4-0, although, they don’t have any convincing wins. The Rams will make things interesting at home, especially if wide receiver Cooper Kupp is activated off IR. Kupp and Puka Nacua will be tough covers for defenses. But the Eagles should fly in Los Angeles. Aaron Donald versus Philly’s O-line is a matchup to watch.

Victoria Hernandez: Eagles 27, Rams 23

The undefeated Eagles had a close call last week and the Rams were given a scare by a rookie quarterback who very well could be Jalen Hurts 2.0. Philadelphia has the experience and tools to storm SoFi and keep its win streak alive.

Jordan Mendoza: Eagles 29, Rams 24

Four weeks into the season and the Eagles just find ways to win. The Rams are a hard team to figure out, but they have remained competitive even in losses. Philadelphia is a much more talented team, but Los Angeles will keep this game close and provide a scare.

