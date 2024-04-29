Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce joining ESPN; report

(WHTM) – Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will join ESPN as part of its “Monday Night Football” pregame show, according to The Athletic.

Kelce has risen to fame outside of sports for his podcast New Heights with his brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Jason Kelce’s exposure on the podcast reportedly led to meetings with media executives on post-football plans.

Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift also expanded the podcast’s reach to fans outside of football.

Last year Kelce joined the Amazon Thursday Night Football broadcast as an analyst and was the subject of an Amazon documentary “Kelce.” According to The Atheltic, CBS, NBC, and Amazon had interest in hiring Kelce.

Kelce retired from the Eagles this year after 13 seasons, 193 games, and one Super Bowl victory where he established himself as one of the greatest centers of all time. He made seven Pro Bowls and was a six-time All-Pro with the Eagles.

