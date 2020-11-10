Philadelphia Eagles Left guard Isaac Seaumalo makes his return to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Philadelphia Eagles have been fairly banged up all season on the offensive line, but help is on the way in the near future.

On Monday, the Eagles announced that they have activated a 21-day practice window for Oregon State alum and left guard Isaac Seumalo.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have activated a 21-day practice window for G Isaac Seumalo.#Eagles have signed DT Treyvon Hester to the practice squad and released RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/3c0kEwXbcx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 9, 2020

Seumalo has been on the injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the second week of the season against the Los Angeles Rams. He has been on the sidelines ever since.

Left tackle Nate Herbig has taken his place for most of the Eagles' last six games.

The offensive line has been, arguably, the biggest issue for the Eagles this season. Injuries and ineffectiveness during the first half of the season has produced a 3-4-1 start.

Getting Seumalo back in the lineup at left guard would be another step toward calming those issues and potentially making a run late into the second half of the season.