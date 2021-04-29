Philadelphia Eagles land DeVonta Smith in Todd McShay’s final mock draft

The NFL draft is just hours away and teams jockey for position, Todd McShay just released his final mock for the 2021 selection process.

After the dust has settled, McShay has the Eagles standing pat at No. 12 and taking the Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA/SF)

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama The Eagles, who have the most picks in the draft (11), land the Heisman winner and a dynamic route runner here to address their WR need. Their top receivers are Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, and Travis Fulgham, but Smith will give Jalen Hurts an explosive difference-maker. And remember, Hurts and Smith hooked up for 12 catches back in 2017-18 when Hurts was at Alabama.

Smith’s familiarity with Jalen Hurts can’t be undervalued, and he’d immediately become Philadelphia’s most polished route runner.

