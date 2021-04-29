Philadelphia Eagles land DeVonta Smith in Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft 4.0
The mock draft season is wrapping up and one of the best personnel analysts in the business just released his final NFL draft projections.
Daniel Jeremiah just released his final mock draft on NFL.com and the NFL Network, with the Eagles landing Heisman Trophy winner and former Alabama wide receiver, DeVonta Smith.
Pick
12
Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith
Alabama · WR
Ideally, you don’t pick a wide receiver in the first round in consecutive years, but Smith is too good to pass up at No. 12. He gives the Eagles the true No. 1 WR they’re lacking.
Smith dominated the SEC to the tune of 227 catches, 3835 yards, and 43 touchdowns the last three seasons and his slight frame shouldn’t deter Howie Roseman from pulling the trigger on adding a versatile and polished wideout to the mix.
