Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is set to formally announce her presidential bid two weeks from now, multiple outlets including The Post and Courier, CNN, and Politico reported Tuesday. If no one else jumps into the race before then, she will be the first prominent Republican to challenge former President Donald Trump, who launched his presidential campaign in November. Haley backtracked on how her former boss’s campaign plans would affect her own. In a 2021 press conference, she said that she would support Trump if he ran in 2024.