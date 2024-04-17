Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts highlights lessons learned from last season

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – In a press conference on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback reflected on lessons he learned from last season.

“I think that the number one thing is understanding that work comes first,” said Hurts.

Hurts said that through offseason programs everyone has been able to understand what their role is in supporting the team and how to best “attack” that responsibility.

“You have every individual in this building attacking different things to try and better themselves and help the team,” Hurts said.

Hurts highlighted some of the things the team has been focusing on this offseason.

“The importance of us (continuing) to navigate things together (and) stay together,” Hurts said. “The importance of the work, the foundation that we have for ourselves and the culture that we live by. I think those things have come up in terms of importance.”

Hurts believes last season, just like everything in life, was an opportunity to learn lessons.

“I think everything. . . we experience obviously there is something that you can learn from it,” Hurts said.

