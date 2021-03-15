Philadelphia Eagles have interest in free agent safety John Johnson III

Hearing former Rams S John Johnson's free agent market is taking shape. Lions, Eagles, Jags and Browns all showing interest — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 15, 2021

The Eagles have a glaring need in the secondary and with Rodney McLeod rehabbing from a knee injury, the Birds could seek help at the safety position.

Johnathan Jones of CBS Sports is reporting that Rams free safety John Johnson III is receiving heavy interest from a few teams, including the Eagles.

A rangy safety with good coverage skills, Johnson has started 48 games since entering the league and the 25-year-old has logged eight interceptions and defended 32 passes in that time.

Johnson would pair well with McLeod, Marcus Epps, or K’Von Wallace in the Eagles secondary.

