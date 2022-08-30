Philadelphia Eagles’ initial 53-man roster for 2022 NFL season

Eagles announce 53-man roster for 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

After weeks of training camp, three joint practice sessions and three preseason games, the Eagles went from a 90-man roster all the way down to 53 by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

It’s important to remember this is just their initial 53-man roster, not their final one. Rosters change throughout the season. But this is the starting point for the 2022 team.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster:

Quarterback (2): Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew

The Eagles elected to keep just two quarterbacks, waiving Reid Sinnett and Carson Strong. Sinnett was on their 53-man roster last season but presumably played his way off the roster with a poor showing this preseason. Still, there’s a chance Sinnett could be back on the practice squad. Strong barely got any practice or game reps this summer despite being given a contract that included $320,000 in guaranteed money.

Running back (3): Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell

The Eagles elected to keep the same three running backs on the roster for the second straight season. Sanders has been out with a hamstring injury for a while but the Eagles are hopeful he’ll return in time for Week 1 in Detroit.

Receiver (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor

Despite plenty of speculation that the Eagles would trade Reagor, he’s on the initial 53-man roster. The Eagles cut training camp darling Deon Cain, who might find his way back to the roster at some point and could land on the practice squad if he’s not claimed. The Eagles also released Devon Allen and Britain Covey.

Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra

The Eagles released Noah Togiai after a solid training camp and kept sixth-round pick Calcaterra. Calcaterra missed a significant portion of his summer with a hamstring injury but has played well since his return and the Eagles didn’t want to risk losing him. If Togiai clears waivers, he’s a good candidate to return to the practice squad.

Story continues

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Andre Dillard, Sua Opeta, Jack Driscoll, Josh Sills

LIke Reagor, the Eagles kept Dillard despite some question about whether or not they’d trade him. The difference is that Dillard likely would have brought more of a return but instead he sticks as the Eagles’ backup left tackle and a pretty good one. To get to 53, the Eagles released Jack Anderson, Le’Raven Clark and Kayode Awosika. Sills was a surprising inclusion on the roster; he’s a UDFA from Oklahoma State.

Defensive tackle (5): Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, Jordan Davis, Marlon Tuipulotu

These five felt pretty safe throughout the summer. The Eagles cut Kobe Smith and Marvin Wilson on Tuesday to get down to the limit. Tuipulotu, a sixth-round pick from 2021, really improved this summer.

Defensive end (4): Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson

The Eagles had just one cut to make at this position and they made it by releasing international player Matt Leo. These five felt pretty safe throughout camp. Jackson has been much improved in his second NFL training camp.

SAM linebacker (3): Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson

We all knew Reddick was the starter at this position and it seemed pretty clear that Patrick Johnson would be the backup. But the Eagles also kept the other Johnson, a sixth-round pick from Kansas, who really came on strong late in camp. Kyron Johnson is still growing as a pass rusher but can be a solid special teams contributor from Day 1.

Linebacker (5): T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley

Despite a shaky end to his training camp, the Eagles kept Taylor, a former third-round pick. They also kept Bradley, who has been a special teams ace during his career in Philly. Edwards and White figure to be the starters, while Dean should mix into the rotation.

Cornerback (6): Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Josiah Scott

Jobe, the UDFA out of Alabama, made the roster after a really strong showing all summer. So did Scott, who has versatility as a nickel cornerback and safety.

Safety (4): Marcus Epps, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, K’Von Wallace, Reed Blankenship

The Eagles made a couple shocking moves on Tuesday, cutting veteran starter Anthony Harris and trading for Gardner-Johnson from New Orleans. While Gardner-Johnson has played primarily nickel corner in the NFL, he will likely transition to a safety role with the Eagles. The Eagles kept Blankenship and Wallace too. They cut Andre Chachere.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

Even though Siposs struggled last year, the Eagles never brought in any competition for him this summer. The Eagles are running it back with these three specialists for the second season in 2022.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube