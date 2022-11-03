Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup

Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) look to keep their dream 2022 NFL season going when they visit Houston to face Dameon Pierce's Texans (1-5).

Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown found the end zone three times in a decisive Week 8 victory and are one of the most dangerous duos in the league coming into Week 9. Meanwhile, a young Texans offense, led by Pierce and quarterback Davis Mills, will do its best to keep pace. The game kicks off Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Eagles vs. Texans Week 9 game:

Eagles at Texans odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Eagles (-13.5)

Moneyline: Eagles (-800); Texans (+560)

Over/under: 46

More odds, injury info for Eagles vs. Texans

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles 35, Texans 14

Jalen Hurts is rolling, the Philly defense is revamped and Houston is simply too unreliable to consider backing – even with a two-touchdown cushion.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles aim to remain undefeated this week.

Safid Deen: Eagles 27, Texans 13

Hurts and the Eagles get some primetime love Thursday Night, and take care of the lowly Texans to stay undefeated at 8-0.

Lance Pugmire: Eagles 30, Texans 15

Philadelphia’s unbeaten run is going deep into the night. The Eagles get a national game to flex that notion versus woeful Houston.

