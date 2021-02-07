Philadelphia Eagles get some good news in regards to 2021 salary cap

Some perspective on the team's that will have their work cut out for them this offseason with the current highest cap commitments for 2021:

1. Saints: ~$259M

2. Eagles: ~$252M

3. Steelers: $216M

4. Packers: ~$212M

5. Falcons: ~$206M https://t.co/S2LCh9uh9C — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 7, 2021

As the Eagles work to get under the salary cap for the 2021 NFL season, Adam Schefter provided some insight into what the actual cap number could be.

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking fans out of NFL stadiums, it was assumed that the salary cap would be around $175 million in 2021.

The Eagles were already some $70 million over the cap before rolling over $22 million and according to Field Yates, the extra $5 million should put Philadelphia at about $45 million over the cap after the Super Bowl.

The Eagles could save $1 million on the cap after trading Carson Wentz and they could also acquire space by trading or releasing Alshon Jeffery, Malik Jackson, DeSean Jackson, and others.

