Former Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell of Philadelphia Eagles unveils custom Super Bowl cleats

For the second consecutive season, Memphis football will have a former running back in the Super Bowl. Last year, it was Darrell Henderson. On Sunday, it'll be Kenneth Gainwell.

Gainwell and kicker Jake Elliott will try to help the Philadelphia Eagles win their second championship in five seasons. But Gainwell, who played two seasons at Memphis, will also have some extra style on his feet during the game.

The second-year standout will wear custom black Nike Vapor cleats with green flames around the shoe. The cleats were designed by Stadium Custom Kicks, who unveiled them on Instagram hours ahead of the Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gainwell has been a key contributor during the playoffs while backing up Miles Sanders. If the Mississippi native scores or delivers a big run, he'll do so wearing fire on his feet.

At Memphis, Gainwell had a breakout season in 2019, when he led all FBS freshmen with 2,069 all-purpose yards and was named an All-American by the Sporting News. He was named FWAA Freshman of the Year after rushing for 1,459 yards and 13 touchdowns. He sat out the 2020 season and was drafted in the fifth round by the Eagles in 2021.

