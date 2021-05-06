Philadelphia Eagles focus on offense in early 2022 NFL mock drafts

The 2021 NFL draft is over and as teams start to prepare for the 2021 regular season, the path towards next April’s draft in Las Vegas has already begun.

The Eagles retooled in the trenches this year and with Howie Roseman focusing on offense, draft experts believe Philadelphia will look towards offense next spring.

The Athletic -- 6. Philadelphia Eagles — Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Dec 26, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts has a “prove it” season coming up, and if he doesn’t take command of QB1, then the Eagles will likely be in a position to draft a different quarterback in the top 10. If the draft were tomorrow, Willis probably isn’t a first-round pick. But if he makes key improvements, scouts believe he could climb this high. Check out Bruce Feldman’s recent article on his exciting talent.

CBS Sports -- 5. Philadelphia Eagles -- Evan Neal, Alabama, Offensive Tackle

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) leads the way for Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) during the second half of Alabama's 62-10 victory over New Mexico State in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Unless there are glaring needs at, say, quarterback heading into the season it's hard to predict what those needs will be by next January. But the Eagles have had injuries along the O-line torpedo their chances in recent years so it's never a bad idea to upgrade the unit. Neal played guard early in his Alabama career, kicked out to right tackle last season and he'll move to left tackle in 2021.

Bleacher Report -- 7. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

How the Philadelphia Eagles actually feel internally about quarterback Jalen Hurts remains a mystery. But ownership seems to back last year's second-round pick. Ultimately, Hurts' performance this fall will determine whether the Eagles will be searching for another quarterback next offseason. Until then, the front office should heed Jeffery Lurie's mandate and build around the young signal-caller. North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu isn't a well-known name entering the next draft cycle. But he should be. "To me, he's the most feared offensive lineman in the ACC," an offensive line coach told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. "He's similar to [Mekhi] Becton but more of an interior guy. He's got so much short-area power and explosiveness. He's violent. You'd go watch him on film: 'Oh, wow, he's destroying people.'" Ekwonu received second-team All-ACC honors from the Associated Press as a tackle and guard. Like Rashawn Slater this year, don't let slightly less-than-ideal height (6'4") and length take away from the prospect Ekwonu is, especially since Andre Dillard hasn't quite worked out to date.

ESPN (Todd McShay) -- Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina*

Sept 12, 2020, Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Offensive coordinator Phil Longo, right, and head coach Mack Brown congratulate quarterback Sam Howell after the Tar Heels' scored to take a commanding 24-6 lead in the fourth quarter against Syracuse at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C.. Mandatory credit: Robert Willett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

This is another spot where the pick could go a lot of different directions based on this season. If Jalen Hurts proves he's the guy, then don't expect the Eagles to look QB. If he provides doubt, then Howell would be an excellent pick. Howell followed up his 38-TD 2019 season -- an FBS record for true freshmen -- with 30 more in 2020, and he improved his completion percentage and yards per attempt along the way.

