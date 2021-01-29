  • Oops!
Fans hilariously slam Eagles coach Nick Sirianni for his systems rant in first news conference

Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read
The Philadelphia Eagles officially introduced Nick Sirianni as their next head coach on Friday, and it, uh, did not go that well.

Sirianni was hired by the Eagles last week after three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as their offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old will take over for Doug Pederson, who was fired after five seasons and a Super Bowl run with the franchise.

While Sirianni didn’t say anything bad, there was a time when he seemed to struggle to get his message across.

Sirianni went on a long-winded rant about systems and what he hoped to implement in Philadelphia. It was as if Sirianni had started his sentence without knowing where he was going, and was just hoping to find it along the way.

“Next thing that’s very important to me is that we build a smart football team, that we have a smart football team here, and I know we have the people in place to do that,” he said. “The first part of being smart is knowing what to do. We’re going … we’re going to know … we’re going to have systems in place that are easier to learn, alright? Complicated to the defense or offense that they’re going against, or the special teams group they’re going against, but easy for us to learn. Because when we can learn our system, and we can get good at our system, then our talent can take over. Less thinking equals talent take over. But we need to have systems in place, and we will have systems in place to do so.”

Fans slam Sirianni for his ‘systems’ talk

What kind of “systems” will Sirianni and the Eagles have next year?

Who knows. Looking back at what he said, it was hard to pull anything concrete out of that coach speak.

Fans, obviously, took notice.

Chalk it up to nerves or whatever you want. Sirianni’s introductory press conference could be soon forgotten.

Until then, though, Eagles fans apparently have plenty of great new systems to look forward to this fall.

Fans had plenty of jokes after Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni's opening media conference. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
