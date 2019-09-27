Eagles fan showed up to Lambeau Field with a perfectly placed tattoo, and Twitter loved it

Ryan Young
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports

It’s hard to doubt the passion that Philadelphia sports fans hold.

Thursday provided yet another — albeit extreme and unusual — example of that fact.

An Eagles fan at Lambeau Field on Thursday night for Philadelphia’s game against the Green Bay Packers showed off his perfectly placed tattoo of the Phillie Phanatic — the mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

The tattoo was so well placed that the Phanatic’s nose was directly around his belly button.

Naturally, fans loved it.

More from Yahoo Sports

What to Read Next