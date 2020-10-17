Philadelphia Eagles elevate TE Jason Croom to the active roster for game vs. the Ravens

Roster Moves: #Eagles have activated DE Vinny Curry and S Will Parks from Reserve/Injured.#Eagles have elevated TE Jason Croom and DB Elijah Riley from the practice squad to the active roster for #BALvsPHI. pic.twitter.com/BhB4ICXPZ2
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 17, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles have elevated tight end Jason Croom to the active roster for the teams
game against the Baltimore Ravens.
This the second week in a row that the Eagles called up the former Bills tight end from the practice squad. Croom played two snaps on offense and another seven on special teams against the Steelers.