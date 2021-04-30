Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Philadelphia Eagles:

Round 1 (No. 10 overall, from Cowboys) - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama: The Heisman Trophy winner heads to Philly, where he'll play with fellow Tide alum Jalen Hurts. Smith set SEC career (3,965 receiving yards) and single-season records (1,856 receiving yards, 23 TDs) in 2020 and torched Ohio State in the College Football Playoff title game for 12 catches, 215 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a half. Smith will team with last year's first-round pick, Jalen Reagor, for a new-look Eagles offense. Draft tracker

Round 2 (37)

Round 3 (70)

Round 4 (123, from Dolphins)

Round 5 (150)

Round 6 (189)

Round 6 (224, compensatory)

Round 6 (225, compensatory)

Round 7 (234)

Round 7 (240, from 49ers)

Philadelphia Eagles' last five top draft picks:

2020 (No. 21 overall): Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

2019 (No. 22 overall): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

2018 (No. 49 overall): Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

2017 (No. 14 overall): Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

2016 (No. 2 overall): Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles picks in 2021 NFL draft: Round-by-round by Philadelphia