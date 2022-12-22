Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will be seeking revenge for a Week 6 loss. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) were the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season, but have yet to lock up the division with their NFC East rival looming three games behind.

MVP candidate Jalen Hurts will most likely be out for this game due to a shoulder sprain he suffered in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears. That means that fourth-year player Gardner Minshew will take the reins for the Eagles.

Dallas' stout defense will present a challenge for the usually high-powered offense. Linebacker Micah Parsons is currently fourth in the league with 13 sacks.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be playing against Philadelphia for the first time this season as he was recovering from a thumb injury in the previous matchup.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 16 game:

Eagles at Cowboys odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Cowboys (-5)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-220); Eagles (+190)

Over/under: 47

Safid Deen: Cowboys 31, Eagles 17

Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury comes at an opportune time, but the Eagles are firmly ahead of the field in the NFC by two games entering this game. The Cowboys need a win desperately to stay in the Wild Card mix, and going against Eagles backup Gardner Minshew might be the defensive spark Dallas needs to find before the playoffs begin.

LB Micah Parsons (11) and the Dallas Cowboys are going back to the playoffs.

Victoria Hernandez: Cowboys 28, Eagles 20

It has been so much fun to watch the Eagles dominate this year, but this week is another hiccup in their season. Without Jalen Hurts, the Eagles offense won't have the same firepower, especially against this fierce defense. Micah Parsons will get the win, but with it comes proof that he was wrong about Hurts not being the MVP.

Jaylon Thompson: Cowboys 28, Eagles 24

This game will still be good regardless of whether Jalen Hurts suits up for the Eagles or if he misses the contest. These teams don't like each other and that is the essence of the NFC East rivalry. Here is the skinny: The Cowboys need this win more than the Eagles. It's all about playoff positioning and confidence for Dallas. As Ric Flair says, "To be the man, you got to beat the man."

