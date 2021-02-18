Philadelphia Eagles confirm reported agreement to trade QB Carson Wentz to the Colts

The Eagles have spoken and in a move that can only describe the times we live, team brass used the official website to confirm Adam Schefter’s report that Carson Wentz will be traded to the Colts for two draft picks.

Any trade cannot be officially announced until the start of the 2021 league year on March 17.

That means owner Jeffrey Lurie, GM Howie Roseman, and head coach Nick Sirianni won’t comment for another month.

If the trade becomes official, the Eagles will have eight picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, with four in the first three rounds including the sixth overall pick.

