Philadelphia Eagles confirm reported agreement to trade QB Carson Wentz to the Colts
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Reports: #Eagles have agreed to trade QB Carson Wentz to the Colts.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 18, 2021
The Eagles have spoken and in a move that can only describe the times we live, team brass used the official website to confirm Adam Schefter’s report that Carson Wentz will be traded to the Colts for two draft picks.
Any trade cannot be officially announced until the start of the 2021 league year on March 17.
That means owner Jeffrey Lurie, GM Howie Roseman, and head coach Nick Sirianni won’t comment for another month.
If the trade becomes official, the Eagles will have eight picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, with four in the first three rounds including the sixth overall pick.
List
Instant analysis of Eagles agreeing to trade Carson Wentz to the Colts
Related
2021 NFL Draft: Complete list of Eagles picks after deal to trade Carson Wentz to Colts
Eagles expected to explore the QB market after trading Carson Wentz to Colts
Report: Bears never made an offer to the Eagles for Carson Wentz
Colts could be a potential destination for Eagles TE Zach Ertz after Carson Wentz trade
Eagles compensation for trading Carson Wentz to Colts could become 1st-round pick