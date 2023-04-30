Philadelphia Eagles complete 2023 NFL draft class

The 2023 NFL draft has been completed, and the Eagles came away with seven selections.

Philadelphia made four trades after the NFL draft kicked off Thursday night.

The Eagles acquired a 2023 third-round pick (No. 66 overall) from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick (No. 94 overall) and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The trade with Arizona stemmed from a tampering dispute over Jonathan Gannon that was resolved shortly before the draft.

Philadelphia then traded a 2023 second-round pick (No. 62 overall) to the Texans in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick (No. 65 overall), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 188 overall), and a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 230 overall) on Day 2.

On Saturday, the Eagles traded a 2024 third-round pick to the Texans for a 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 105 overall).

After selecting Kelee Ringo, the Eagles agreed to trade a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 219 overall) to the Lions in exchange for RB D’Andre Swift and a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 249 overall).

With the weekend now over, Philadelphia’s seven-man draft class is complete.

1st round, No. 9 overall: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The All-American defensive tackle slipped to No. 9 overall, and he couldn’t have fallen to a better spot.

1st, No. 30: LB Nolan Smith, Georgia

Smith is the ultimate leader and one of the top pass rushers available.

2nd, No. 65: OL Tyler Steen, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After spending three years at Vanderbilt, Steen transferred to Alabama as a graduate student and started at left tackle for 13 games. Steen will transition to guard as an athletic player with good size at 6-foot-6, 321 pounds.

3rd, No. 66: S Sydney Brown, Illinois

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Swiss Army Knife became the franchise’s highest-drafted safety in 12 years.

4th, No. 105: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ringo, 20, will be with familiar faces after joining Bulldogs pass-rushing duo Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in this year’s class while also reuniting with Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean from last year’s class.

He is a big fast cornerback who dropped in the draft due to concerns about being too stiff in space.

Ringo started 27 games for the Bulldogs over two seasons and had four interceptions and 19 pass breakups.

6th, No. 188: QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles drafted quarterback Tanner McKee with the 188th pick they received from the Houston Texans in a deal brokered on Friday.

McKee, 23, was a two-year starter who played in 23 total games during his three-year career at Stanford. At 6-foot-6, 231 pounds, McKee is a pocket passer who can excel in a pro-style offense.

7th, No. 249: DT Moro Ojomo, Texas

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The space-eating defensive tackle offers potential in a deep unit of versatile interior tackles.

