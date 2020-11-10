Philadelphia Eagles coach test positive for COVID-19

The Philadelphia Eagles could be preparing to take steps to ward off a possible COVID-19 outbreak at the team’s facility after a positive test on Tuesday.

Derrick Gunn is reporting that an Eagles coach has tested positive for COVID-19.


The Eagles confirmed the report.


The Eagles are one of 11 NFL teams that had players or team personnel test positive for the coronavirus last week after Marcus Epps had a positive COVID-19 result during Friday’s daily testing.

The Eagles assistant will be immediately quarantined and could be in a position to not travel with the team to New York on Saturday.

