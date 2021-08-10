Philadelphia Eagles claim WR Marken Michel off of waivers

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles made two roster moves on Tuesday, including bringing back Marken Michel after claiming the wide receiver off of waivers.

The brother of Sony Michel, Marken caught two passes for the Panthers last season and signed a reserve/futures contract before being waived on Monday.

