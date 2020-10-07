Philadelphia Eagles claim OT Brett Toth off of waivers from the Arizona Cardinals

Glenn Erby

A familiar name is back with the Philadelphia Eagles as the Birds put in a waiver claim on former Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle, Brett Toth. Toth was waived from injured reserve by the Arizona Cardinals.


The Cardinals waived Toth (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday after agreeing to an injury settlement and becoming a free agent.

Toth is a second lieutenant in the United States Army and was granted a special waiver allowing him to sign a three-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.