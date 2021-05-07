Philadelphia Eagles claim former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson off of waivers

The Eagles just added another talented but often injured running back to the roster, claiming Kerryon Johnson off of waivers from the Detroit Lions.

Detroit drafted the former Auburn star in the second round in 2018, but he became expendable after the team drafted D’Andre Swift No. 35 overall in 2020, signed free-agent running back Jamaal Williams in March, and drafted Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson last week.

Johnson ran for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns over three seasons and he also has 61 career receptions for 527 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2020, Johnson had 181 yards rushing and two scores on 52 carries and had 19 receptions for 187 yards receiving and a touchdown.

His presence could mean either Jordan Howard or Boston Scott could be on the chopping block.

