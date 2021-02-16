Philadelphia Eagles claim CB Shakial Taylor off of waivers
Roster Move: #Eagles have claimed CB Shakial Taylor off of waivers. pic.twitter.com/1XSuIGV6uA
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 16, 2021
The Eagles made a non-Carson Wentz-related roster move on Tuesday, claiming cornerback Shakial Taylor off waivers from the New York Giants.
Taylor was also claimed off waivers by the Giants from the Denver Broncos last year but opted out of the 2020 NFL season.
The cornerback originally came into the league with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, appearing in five contests and recorded seven tackles and one pass breakup in 2019.
