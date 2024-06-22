Philadelphia Eagles CB Zech McPhearson is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zech McPhearson could only watch as the NFL season unfolded last year. An Achilles injury put him on the shelf for the 2023 season. The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback is healthy again and ready to add to his four years of NFL experience this season.

McPhearson talked about patience and learning on the sideline in Van Tate’s Sports Office. It’s one of many topics covered by McPhearson, who is in Albuquerque this weekend to help with the Schmac football camp.

Fans hoping to attend the camp can do so even on the day of, this Saturday. Registration at Bernalillo High School is at 11 a.m. The camp starts at noon and runs until 3:30 p.m.

