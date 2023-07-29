Philadelphia Eagles bring back Kelly Green look
The worst-kept secret in NFL fashion is officially out.
After all sorts of hints and memes out of them, the Philadelphia Eagles announced they are bringing back their Kelly Green uniforms.
