Philadelphia Eagles to attend Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day

Crazy things happen during the NFL draft and although Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to go No. 1 overall to Jacksonville, the Eagles are doing their due diligence on the All-American.

Sports Illustrated is reporting that only seven teams will scouts in attendance at Lawrence’s upcoming Pro Day workout on Friday, and the Eagles will be one of them in addition to the Jaguars, Jets, Dolphins, Falcons, Broncos, and Panthers.

The expected No. 1 pick will be working off a 50-throw script that will show his ability to play under center and off play-action, and emphasize his pocket movement and proficiency throwing on the move, from screen passes to deep shots. Lawrence hasn’t had the run-up that most quarterbacks do ahead of a pro day, because of the timing of all this, but he and Lawrence did get in two weeks of work in Orange County, and had a dry run Wednesday in South Carolina. And while the Jaguars are probably the only team that needs to be in attendance—I’m told that new Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer is credentialed for the event and is expected to be there—at least seven of the teams picking in the top 10 are slated to show up. The Jets, Dolphins, Falcons, Eagles, Broncos and Panthers will have scouts on the ground, too. One of those teams told me they felt like they had to be there, just to get the chance to see Lawrence throw and value him, just in case. (Yeah, I know.)

All 32 NFL teams will certainly be intrigued and with several news outlets television or streaming the workout, personnel will have eyes on the once-in-a-generation quarterback.

The Eagles sending personnel to the workout in person at Clemson would show that they are contemplating taking at quarterback at No. 6 overall and if they do up-close work on Lawrence, we can expect that they’ll also be in attendance for Justin Fields at Ohio State or Zach Wilson at BYU.

