Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons: Time, TV, streaming info and betting odds for Week 1 game

Two teams who finished with the NFC's worst records last year will look to get the new season off to a positive start on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Atlanta Falcons.

The Eagles (4-11-1 in 2020) will have a full season with second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts under center. The Eagles' subpar receiving corps got a significant boost over the offseason with the addition of Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

The Falcons (4-12) still have veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and explosive wideout Calvin Ridley leading the offense, with top draft pick Kyle Pitts adding his extreme athleticism at tight end. Defense is an area of major concern after they allowed an NFL-high 293.6 passing yards per game last season.

The chemistry between veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, right, and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts will have a major impact on the success of the Falcons offense in 2021.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Eagles vs. Falcons start?

Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

What TV channel is Eagles vs. Falcons on?

The game will be shown regionally on Fox with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Eagles vs. Falcons online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Fox Sports live and the FOX Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and is available nationally on demand via NFL Game Pass.

What are the odds for Eagles vs. Falcons?

The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites with the over/under at 48.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

