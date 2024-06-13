Philadelphia Eagles announcer Merrill Reese to receive 2024 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 28: Philadelphia Eagles broadcaster Merrill Reese talks to the crowd during his Eagles Hall of Fame induction during halftime of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Merrill Reese, longtime radio voice of the Philadelphia Eagles has been chosen to receive the 2024 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday in a press release.

"Each year, the Hall of Fame recognizes an individual who has dedicated their career to improving radio and television in professional football, and this year’s recipient, Merrill Reese, represents exactly what we look for when we talk about who’s made a big impact in broadcasting," said Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "For nearly a half century, fans tuning into Eagles games, including opposing fans, have had the privilege of hearing Merrill’s legendary voice."

Reese will be honored during the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week in Canton, Ohio the first weekend in August.

The Philadelphia native, coined ‘Voice of the Eagles,’ is the longest serving play-by-play announcer in the NFL and has been announcing for the Philly team on 94.1 WIP-FM since 1977.

The start of the Eagles’ 2024-25 season will mark Reese’s 48th consecutive season as the team’s radio play-by-play announcer.

Reese began his radio career as a sportscaster for WPAZ in Pottstown, where he called high school football games. He then started working at WBCB in Levittown, where he currently serves as co-owner.

In the 70’s he announced morning sports on WWDB and pre-and post-game Eagles shows on WIP.

Reese went on to work with Charlie Swift, who had been calling Eagles games since 1969.

In 1977, Reese received the news that Swift had passed away and WIP wanted him to fill in as the lead play-by-play sportscaster. The rest is history.

Reese, a Temple University alum, has had many memorable moments announcing for the Eagles including calling their Super Bowl LII victory in 2018, which he has said marked the highlight of his career.

Throughout his career, Reese has received numerous awards and recognition, including Pennsylvania Sportscaster of the Year, Lindsey Nelson Award for Excellence in Sportscasting, Philadelphia’s Best Sportscaster by Philadelphia Magazine and induction into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Temple University Communications Hall of Fame and Overbrook High School Hall of Fame.

"I will never willingly retire," Reese once said in an interview. "They will have to remove me with a crane, because this is what I love doing more than anything else in the world."



