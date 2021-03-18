Philadelphia Eagles agree to re-sign DT Hassan Ridgeway

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles are re-signing one of their own, as Mike Kaye is reporting that Hassan Ridgeway is being brought back into the fold.

Ridgeway has missed 18 games over the past two seasons, but when healthy, he’s a definite plug-and-play defensive tackle behind Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.

