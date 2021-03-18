Philadelphia Eagles agree to re-sign DT Hassan Ridgeway
As first reported on #Eagles Extra: The #Eagles have agreed to terms to re-sign DT Hassan Ridgeway, per source.
The #Eagles are filling out their depth at DT. Ridgeway is a guy they like a lot as a third/fourth rotational lineman.
— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 18, 2021
The Eagles are re-signing one of their own, as Mike Kaye is reporting that Hassan Ridgeway is being brought back into the fold.
Ridgeway has missed 18 games over the past two seasons, but when healthy, he’s a definite plug-and-play defensive tackle behind Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.
