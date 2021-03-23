Philadelphia Eagles agree to deal with QB Joe Flacco

The Eagles are signing QB Joe Flacco, per his agency @JLSports3. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 23, 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new backup quarterback and it appears the franchise will now focus on a wide receiver or tight end Kyle Pitts in next month’s draft.

Per Field Yates, New Jersey native, Joe Flacco, is signing with the Eagles.

Flacco, who grew up just a few miles east of Philadelphia in Audobon, New Jersey, now gives Jalen Hurts the perfect mentor for his first whole season as a starter.

List

Here's everything we know about newest Eagles safety Anthony Harris

Related