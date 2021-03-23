Philadelphia Eagles agree to deal with QB Joe Flacco
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Eagles are signing QB Joe Flacco, per his agency @JLSports3.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 23, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles have a new backup quarterback and it appears the franchise will now focus on a wide receiver or tight end Kyle Pitts in next month’s draft.
Per Field Yates, New Jersey native, Joe Flacco, is signing with the Eagles.
Flacco, who grew up just a few miles east of Philadelphia in Audobon, New Jersey, now gives Jalen Hurts the perfect mentor for his first whole season as a starter.
List
Here's everything we know about newest Eagles safety Anthony Harris
Related
Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Deontay Burnett
Watch: Excited Jonathan Gannon welcomes Anthony Harris to the Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles land the top WR in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft 3.0
Jalen Mills on turning down multiple offers from other teams to play for Bill Belichick
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts talking former teammate DeVonta Smith through NFL Draft process