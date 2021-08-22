Philadelphia Eagles agree to deal with free-agent TE Cary Angeline
Roster Moves: Eagles have signed TE Cary Angeline and placed TE Jason Croom on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/4q7b61vesQ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 22, 2021
After having local product Cary Angeline in for a visit, the former North Carolina State tight end is signing with his hometown team.
An undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State, Angeline offers imposing size, started his career at Southern Cal, and is a local kid having played at Downingtown East High School in Chester Springs, Pa.
Angeline finished his career at North Carolina State with 61 receptions for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning All-ACC honors.
