Philadelphia Eagles agree to a 2-year deal with RB Adrian Killins

Philadelphia Eagles re-signed running back Adrian Killins to a two-year contract, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 17, 2021

In a move that could leave some Eagles fans shaking their head, Philadelphia has reportedly brought back former undrafted free agent, Adrian Killins on a two-year deal, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle is reporting.

Killins was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, and was waived on September 3, 2020, during final roster cuts, but re-signed to the team’s practice squad three days later.

Killins was then promoted to the active roster on October 3 and again waived on October 5, before being signed to the practice squad.

Last season for the Eagles, the former Central Florida star had 1 rushing attempt for -12 yards and caught one pass from Carson Wentz for two-yards.

As a senior at UCF, Killins rushed for 629 yards and seven touchdowns and caught eight passes for 120 yards and one touchdown, while earning second-team All-AAC.

Killins finished his collegiate career with 2,459 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns.

