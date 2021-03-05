Philadelphia Eagles agree to new 1-year, $9M restructured deal with Jason Kelce

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles will have star center Jason Kelce back in 2021 and the Pro Bowler will $9 million in new money and potentially could earn $12 million in incentives.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jason Kelce (@jason.kelce)

According to Over The Cap, Kelce had one year left on his deal and three dummy years, with no guaranteed money left.

Kelce had been contemplating retirement this offseason and the three-time All-Pro announced on Instagram that he restructured his contract and will be in Philly for his 11th season.

List

9 Philadelphia Eagles that could land a contract extension

Related

Eagles working to restructure the contract of RT Lane Johnson

Eagles restructured contract of CB Darius Slay

Kenny Golladay named the perfect free agent match for the Eagles by ESPN

Eagles land a versatile offensive weapon in Todd McShay's mock draft 3.0

Recommended Stories