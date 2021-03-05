Philadelphia Eagles agree to new 1-year, $9M restructured deal with Jason Kelce

The #Eagles and C Jason Kelce have agreed on a new deal for 2021, paying him $9M fully guaranteed at signing and potentially up to $12M, source said. He announced on Instagram he’s back for another season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2021

The Eagles will have star center Jason Kelce back in 2021 and the Pro Bowler will $9 million in new money and potentially could earn $12 million in incentives.

According to Over The Cap, Kelce had one year left on his deal and three dummy years, with no guaranteed money left.

Kelce had been contemplating retirement this offseason and the three-time All-Pro announced on Instagram that he restructured his contract and will be in Philly for his 11th season.

